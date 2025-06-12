The Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum has appointed a Nigerian technocrat, Sa’id Kori, as its technical advisor.
The international forum was launched in 2018 by the governors of states in the Lake Chad Basin from Cameroon, Nigeria, and Niger. The member states in Nigeria are Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.
The forum focuses on tackling threats posed by insurgency and instability, including the effects of climate change that have led to the shrinking of the mega-Lake Chad.
Mr Kori is currently the Chairperson/Group CEO of Thinklab Group Limited. He previously served as a General Manager at Family Home Funds and as a lecturer at the University of Liverpool and Yobe State University.
He also holds board positions with BIM Africa and Fulus Capital and has worked in over 34 countries.
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, the forum chairman, made the appointment.
He stated that Mr Kori’s international network and leadership would enhance engagement with partners and accelerate progress in the Lake Chad Basin region.
The appointment was confirmed by Baba Mallam Wali, Secretary to the Yobe State Government, in a letter dated 11 June 2025.
According to the letter, Governor Buni also appointed Mr Kori as his Special Adviser on International Relations and Development at the state level.
The letter cited Mr Kori’s past performance, dedication, and personal commitment to the development of Yobe State as reasons for the appointment.
Mr Kori holds a doctorate from the University of Liverpool, a master’s from the University of Salford, and a bachelor’s in architecture from FUT Yola.
