Traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway came to a halt on Wednesday after a petrol-laden tanker overturned and caught fire near the NASFAT Camp, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

Witnesses said the tanker, which had earlier toppled while in motion, burst into flames shortly afterwards, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and triggering panic among motorists and nearby residents.

The resulting fire rendered part of the expressway impassable, causing severe congestion and chaos on both sides of the road. Desperate drivers abandoned traffic rules, with many turning onto the wrong lane in a bid to escape the gridlock—a recurring pattern on the expressway during emergencies.

When this report was filed, many passengers, including children, were trekking along the expressway.

Many drivers continued to take one-way routes in both directions, worsening the situation.

PREMIUM TIMES observed the unfolding situation between the Ibafo and Arepo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where several commuters were forced to trek long distances under the scorching sun—some in search of alternative routes, others simply trying to reach their destinations.

Despite the presence of military personnel and traffic officials, enforcement efforts proved largely ineffective. Many motorists ignored directives, creating illegal diversions and driving against traffic in a desperate attempt to escape the congestion, further compounding the chaos.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the gridlock to three separate crashes along the expressway.

The statement, signed by S.D. Abdullahi, corridor commander 1, Lagos–Ibadan–Egbeda Corridor, was made available to journalists by the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command.

According to the FRSC, two of the crashes occurred around the Ogere Mile 12 market, affecting both carriageways of the expressway. The third incident involved a petrol-laden tanker that crashed and caught fire opposite the NASFAT Islamic Centre on the outward Lagos section of the road.

“While the FRSC, firefighters, police, and other traffic agencies are doing their best to remove the obstructions,” the statement read, “people who have time-bound activities may explore alternative routes, while those who can postpone their trips should endeavour to do so until the situation is brought under control.”

The Education Officer of the sector command, Florence Okpe, said that a rescue team from the FRSC and the fire service were on the ground.

However, passengers trapped in the gridlock endured heat, frustration, and long delays. While some remained in their vehicles, others disembarked to seek ventilation or begin the long walk ahead.

A journalist, Jeremiah Oluwaferanmi, who witnessed the gridlock, told PREMIUM TIMES that many commuters were frustrated by what he described as the general disregard for road rules.

“What I can say is that Ogun State has a slow response to emergency situations. This isn’t the first time or second, it has become a perpetual habit from the government agencies in charge of cases like this.

“Another issue is that of the motorists who are always impatient in situations like this to ensure a smooth transition and recovery. Many of them are quick to divert to the opposite lane when the road is blocked, which sometimes hinders the security operatives from doing their job. It got to the extent that the free road began to get blocked due to the influx of vehicles migrating to the opposite lane,” he said.

The incident comes amid ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, which has been under expansion for nearly a decade.

Commuters and logistics operators have frequently lamented that the slow pace of work contributes to accidents and traffic delays.

Experts have long warned that Nigeria’s emergency response systems are plagued by poor coordination and outdated equipment, leading to dangerous delays in clearing major roads after accidents.

Meanwhile, traffic lawlessness further deepened the gridlock, with drivers forming illegal routes and taking one-way lanes. Authorities in Lagos and Ogun states have struggled to address this pattern of one-way driving, which endangers lives and worsens traffic.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has a history of deadly tanker crashes and avoidable gridlocks, highlighting the urgent need for stronger regulation of petroleum transportation and quicker emergency responses on major highways.

