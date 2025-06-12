In a joint message commemorating Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, ambassadors of five Western countries have urged the Nigerian government to urgently reform its Cybercrimes Act to protect citizens’ right to free speech and boost investor confidence in the country’s digital economy.

The envoys – representing the United States, Britain, Finland, Norway and Canada – issued the call in an op-ed shared with PREMIUM TIMES in commemoration of Nigeria’s 2025 Democracy Day.

The ambassadors raised concerns that the 2015 Cybercrimes Act, particularly following its 2024 amendments, is being increasingly misused to silence journalists, activists and ordinary citizens expressing dissent or reporting alleged corruption.

According to a tally by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 29 journalists and critics have been charged with the Act since it was enacted in May 2015.

Recently, four journalists with The Informant247 news website were charged with cyberstalking and defamation after they published reports exposing corruption at Kwara State Polytechnic.

Cyberstalking, which falls under Section 24 of the Act, carries a fine of up to 7 million naira and a maximum three-year jail term for anyone convicted of knowingly sending an online message that “he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another.”

Citing examples such as the arrest of lawyer and author Dele Farotimi, who was detained and charged after discussing judicial corruption on a podcast and in his book, the diplomats warned that such misuse of the law undermines democratic progress.

“Though the charges were eventually withdrawn, his ordeal highlights a troubling issue,” they said.

The ambassadors noted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the ECOWAS Court of Justice have both expressed concern over how the law infringes on constitutional rights and international obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

While acknowledging the Cybercrimes Act’s original purpose— combating fraud and cyberterrorism—the diplomats stressed that its vague definitions of terms like “false information,” “insult,” and “cyberstalking” leave room for abuse.

“The Cybercrimes Act also contributes to uncertainty abroad about Nigeria’s legal landscape. Its vague provisions make it difficult for businesses and investors to assess legal risks, hindering investment in industries that rely on digital content,” they wrote.

The envoys expressed support for Information Minister Mohammed Idris’s commitment to reviewing the Act in collaboration with the National Assembly. They also urged lawmakers to ensure the review is transparent and includes public input.

“Reform is needed to protect both citizens’ rights and Nigeria’s future,” they wrote.

“Nigeria is not alone in facing this problem,” they added, pointing out that Nigerian lawmakers are receiving international support through the Council of Europe’s Global Action on Cybercrime project. Still, they urged the government to end delays and treat the review as a national priority.

Signed by US Ambassador Richard Mills, Jr, UK High Commissioner Richard Montgomery, Finnish Ambassador Sanna Selin, Norwegian Ambassador Svein Baera, and Canadian High Commissioner Pasquale Salvaggio, the statement concluded by affirming the ambassadors’ commitment to supporting Nigeria as a strong and open democracy.

