President Bola Tinubu has promised to be part of the commissioning of completed landmark projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to commemorate his second anniversary in office.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing journalists during the inspection of some of the completed projects in the city centre of Abuja.

President Tinubu clocked two years in office on 29 May.

The minister stated that the commissioning activities will begin on Tuesday, 10 June, immediately after the Salah holidays, with the flag-off ceremony of the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre (ICC).

“I can confirm to you that Mr President has finally approved the commissioning of projects to start on the 10th of June, which is on Tuesday after the Salah holiday, and that will start with the International Conference Centre”, the minister said.

Mr Wike said President Tinubu will personally commission 10 signature projects across the FCT, including roads, public buildings, and urban infrastructure.

He further disclosed that Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent the president in commissioning three projects, while the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, will commission two projects each on behalf of the president, including projects in the area councils.

“I can tell you Mr. President has agreed to commission one or two projects in the satellite towns, and then the Vice President will commission, and then the Senate President will commission. So, all of them will have a feeling to go to the satellite towns and let the people see that for the first time, they can feel the impact of governance from the federal level and then see their president and the leadership of the country”, he said.

According to the minister, “On the whole, we have 17 projects, but because of time, we on our own can do the other commissioning”.

Mr Wike expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to unveil the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT.

He said, “We are very happy that Mr. President has given us an opportunity to also contribute to the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are very happy that all the promises we made, we have been able to accomplish them. Look at the reactions from the people; if the people are happy, we are also happy. We can’t express how elated we are, but we give God Almighty the glory and thank Mr. President for all his support”.

He also commended the legislature for their consistent support in ensuring that all budgetary allocations required for the projects were approved on time, which he said has been crucial to FCT’s accomplishments.

Speaking on the long-term management of the International Conference Centre, Mr Wike confirmed that he will be directly involved in the supervision of the facility, adding that a management agreement will be signed with Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, ensuring the facility maintains international standards.

“This will not be business as usual. The era of handing over national assets to be mismanaged is over. We will ensure professional maintenance under strict supervision”, he asserted.

Sallah

The minister used the opportunity to extend his warm wishes to FCT residents for the upcoming Sallah celebrations, expressing confidence that security would be maintained to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration. He urged residents to continue to support the president and to use the Salah period to foster national unity for Nigeria’s collective benefit.

Highlight of the minister’s inspection visit was the sight of excited and jubilating school children in the Gishiri community who came to felicitate with him during the tour.

RABI MUSA UMAR

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE HON. MINISTER)

04/06/2025

FCTA/ODP/PR/697

