Zenith Bank Plc has been named “Best Bank in Nigeria” in the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2025, winning the award for the fifth time in six years. The Bank was among winners from 36 countries in Africa recognised by the prestigious Global Finance in its 32nd Annual Best Bank Awards.

The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success. Winning organisations managed their assets and liabilities in a savvy way despite the fast-changing interest rate scenarios.

The editors of Global Finance made the selections after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, as well as analysts worldwide. Factors considered in selecting the top banks ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, said: “We are thrilled to retain our position as the Best Bank in Nigeria for the fifth year since 2020. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative financial solutions and dedication to serving our customers with efficiency and a strong focus on corporate governance. We will continue to invest in our people, technology and processes to ensure that we consistently maintain the highest level of service delivery”.

She lauded the contributions and efforts of the Bank’s key stakeholders – the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his visionary leadership and role in laying the foundation for an enduring and successful institution, the Board for the consistent guidance they provide, the staff for their commitment and dedication, and the Bank’s customers for their unwavering loyalty and support to the Zenith brand.

Joseph D Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, said: “Global banking continues to adapt and evolve, meeting challenges and capitalizing on opportunities with resilience and innovation. AI has quickly taken a pivotal role in the transformation of banking, and its growth promises to reshape the financial sector at an unprecedented pace.”

He added that: “Global Finance’s Best Bank Awards honor financial institutions that excel in diversity of offerings, long-term stability, and technological innovation.”

Global Finance’s “Best Banks Awards” are recognised amongst the world’s most influential banking/finance and corporate professionals as the most coveted and credible awards in the banking industry, with winners chosen in 150 countries and territories across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers, and the awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the fifteenth consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine.

The Bank was also awarded Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022 and 2024; Best Bank in Nigeria from 2020 to 2022 and in 2024, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; and was listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Further recognitions include Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 in the World Finance Banking Awards and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards. Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for 2022, 2023 and 2024 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year 2023 and 2024 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 and in 2024 at the BAFI Awards. The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Zenith Bank was also named Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024; Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper; Bank of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspaper; and Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics. The Bank’s Hybrid Offer was also adjudged ‘Rights Issue/ Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

