The Niger State Government has cancelled the Hawan Bariki, Durbar, and other large-scale Eid-el-Kabir festivities across the state.

The directive was issued by Governor Mohammed Bago, who described the disaster as one of the most catastrophic in recent history.

The disaster caused a significant loss of lives, widespread displacement, and destruction of homes, farmlands, and public infrastructure.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, said the decision was made to honour the memory of those affected and to observe the Sallah period in quiet reflection, mourning, and prayer.

“The government deems it necessary to scale down all Sallah activities across the eight Emirates as a mark of respect to the victims and to stand in solidarity with the affected communities,” the statement read.

Governor Bago further urged citizens to remember the deceased in their prayers and extend acts of compassion and support to those who are currently grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

The flood, which ravaged several villages and overwhelmed farmlands, has been described by emergency responders as one of the worst in decades. Relief efforts are ongoing, and the state government has pledged to support displaced persons and begin reconstruction efforts in affected areas.

