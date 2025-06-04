The Nigeria Football Federation has given kudos to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for showering players and officials of the senior women national teams of Nigeria and Cameroon with monetary gifts following the two teams’ international friendly match in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday.

Nine-time African champions Nigeria swept past the Lionesses in the encounter with a brace by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, in the 28th minute from the penalty spot and in added time of the first half from a flowing team move that saw Rinsola Babajide find her illustrious leader in the opposition’s eighteen-yard box.

After the match, a delighted Governor Abiodun showered the Super Falcons with the sum of N20 million, while gifting the visitors the sum of N10 million.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, praised the governor for the gesture, remarking that such incentives constitute gestures of encouragement that propel athletes in various sports to give their very best and perform better in subsequent outings.

“The NFF expresses sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abiodun for the monetary gifts to the Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses. His gesture is an act of kindness and magnanimity that will never be forgotten.

“The financial incentive has been well-received by the team and I believe this is an added psychological boost apart from the victory over the Cameroonians in the match. The NFF will do everything it can to ensure the players and their officials have their pre-WAFCON final camping programme in a very conducive environment.”

Nigeria will play in group B of the 12-team Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, 5 – 26 July, alongside Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

The Super Falcons will play all their matches in Casablanca, starting with the Tunisians on 6 July, before Botswana on 10 July and Algeria on 13 July.

