The Nigerian Army has reportedly killed Ya Muhammad and Abou Dawuda, two terrorists described as prominent commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to Zagazola Makama, a security expert in the North-east, the terrorists were killed during a failed attack in Damboa.

“Two top commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), identified as Ya Muhammad and Abou Dawuda, have been confirmed killed in an operation by Nigerian troops in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State,” Mr Makama said.

He said they were killed when an attack they led on Damboa town was foiled by the troops of the Nigerian Army supported by aerial bombardment by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Nigerian Army, while confirming the attack last week, claimed to have killed 16 insurgents. However, the expert said Ya Muhammad, also known as Ameer Fiya of Garno, was one of five ISWAP commanders who led the attack, and his corpse was recovered later by his comrades.

“The terrorists, who were leading fighters in the attack, were hit during a NAF strike targeting their position. Ya Muhammad, recognised as the Ameer Fiya of Garno, was among the five ISWAP commanders reportedly leading the assault.

“Following the airstrikes, it was gathered that he initially escaped with two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), which he x in the Bula Bukarti forest after two other fighters were neutralised under his command.

“However, attempts by Ya Muhammad to regroup with more fighters were cut short when he was struck by another airstrike from Operation Hadin Kai’s air component. His corpse was reportedly found later by fellow terrorists, marking a significant blow to the insurgent group,” the expert added.

Mr Makama said Ya Muhammad had close ties to high-ranking ISWAP leaders, including Abu Ayuba, Abu Khalid, and Ameer Sarki.

“His death has reportedly plunged the insurgent group into mourning, underscoring his pivotal role in orchestrating attacks across Borno and Yobe states.”

Ya Muhammad was believed to have masterminded several attacks on locations such as Wajiroko, Sabon Gari, and Damboa.

In related intelligence, the expert also reported that ISWAP fighters, including Modu Sullum and Abdul Kaka, were regrouping at the fringes of the Gaidam axis.

Other ISWAP commanders actively regrouping were Abu HAFSAT, a senior commander based in Mangusum; Suleimana Suwurti, tasked with bomb-making in Gorgore; Ameer Fiye in Gorgore and Borgozo; and Ameer Jaish Huzaifa operating in Gargash.

According to the expert, Nigerian security forces are conducting day and night air and ground surveillance to neutralise potential threats in the North East, particularly within the Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa Forest.

The terrorists were killed days after the army confirmed killing Abu Fatima and his lieutenants. Mr Fatima was believed to be a top commander of the insurgents terrorising farmers in Borno’s Kukawa Local Government Area.

