President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern and grief over the devastating floods in Mokwa town in Niger State, which killed scores of people, displaced many others and caused widespread destruction.

In a post made on X, Mr Tinubu extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and families affected by the disaster.

The president called the situation “distressing” and vowed that no Nigerian caught in the tragedy would be “left behind or unheard of.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the floods submerged houses, claimed more than 20 lives and destroyed many properties.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the floods—triggered by intense rainfall and rising water levels from nearby rivers—have killed more than 100 and swept several houses away, leading to displacement.

Preliminary reports suggest that homes, farmlands, and infrastructure have been extensively damaged, resulting in urgent humanitarian needs.

President Tinubu announced that he had immediately ordered the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre upon receiving the initial reports.

He also confirmed being briefed by NEMA on the scale of the crisis and instructed that all relevant federal agencies be fully mobilised to assist the Niger State Government in its ongoing response.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing,” the president stated, adding that relief materials and temporary shelter are being dispatched without delay.

Security agencies have also been deployed to assist in emergency efforts and ensure safety and order in the affected areas.

“We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity, and accelerates recovery,” Mr Tinubu assured.

He emphasised the importance of national unity in facing such adversities and called on Nigerians to keep the victims in their thoughts and prayers.

Our reporter gathered that displaced residents are being housed in makeshift shelters in public buildings, while rescue workers and volunteers race to reach isolated communities.

The scale of the flood damage is still being assessed, but officials warn that the region remains vulnerable to further flooding as the rainy season intensifies.

Mokwa, located in central Nigeria, has in recent years faced growing environmental risks exacerbated by climate change and poor drainage infrastructure.

Locals have called for improved flood management systems and long-term climate adaptation strategies to protect vulnerable communities.

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to disaster preparedness and resilience.

“In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity,” he said.

Further updates are expected from NEMA and the National Emergency Response Centre in the coming days as relief efforts continue.

