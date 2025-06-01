The Federal Government has digitalised the registration and certification processes for Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SAISSCE).

The Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Yahuza Imam, disclosed this on Sunday in Kaduna while assessing the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration after two years in office.

The registrar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that NBAIS had recorded a myriad of infrastructural and academic strides in the last two years of Tinubu’s administration.

Mr Imam said the board digitalised the SAISSCE through online registration, candidates’ evaluation, albums, results and certifications.

According to him, with the digitalised system, the institute increased its examination centres to 91 while no fewer than 9,261 candidates registered for Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SAISSCE) .

He said the new initiative was deployed in the process of registration for the June/July 2025 Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Mr Imam also disclosed that the board had advanced preparations for migration from paper and pencil to computer-based examinations for SAISSC.

He said that in line with the directives of the National University Commission (NUC), the board advanced the acceptance of SAISSCE as an ordinary level requirement for admission into tertiary institutions.

Similarly, he said, in compliance with the directives of the Community Health Practitioners and Registration Board of Nigeria, the institute had effected the acceptance of SAISSCE as an ordinary level requirement for admission into Nursing and Midwifery and affiliated health institutions.

According to Mr Imam, NBAIS had successfully conducted 18 advocacy campaign activities and community sensitisation on girl-child education.

He added that the institution conducted promotion exercises for 2,291 senior and 768 junior staff members in 2024.

“We are also strengthening media and publicity activities through press releases, publications, media chats and press conferences with national and international media,” the registrar said

Mr Imam thanked the Tinubu administration for the interest and support for the education sector, including the Arabic and Islamic Studies centre.

NAN reports that NBAIS was founded by Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, in 1960, under the Northern Nigeria Education Law No.10.

It was transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1968/1969.

The board was approved to serve as a National Examination Body by the National Council on Education (NCE) in 2011.

In 2016, the board finally disengaged from Ahmadu Bello University to the Federal Ministry of Education as a National Examination Board for all integrated Arabic and Islamic Secondary Schools across the country, following a waiver by the Federal Executive Council.

