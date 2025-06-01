Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has declared Monday a public holiday to honour the memory of the 22 Kano athletes and officials who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival.
A statement issued in Kano on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the victims, mostly youths, were part of the state’s contingent to the just-concluded National Sports Festival, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred along the Kano–Zaria expressway,” Mr Bature said.
He quoted Mr Yusuf, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj operations, as describing the incident as a dark moment for the state.
“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured,” he said.
The governor called on the people of the state to remain calm and united during this difficult period, adding that all necessary support would be extended to the families of the deceased and the injured.
He also urged Imams and faithful across the state and beyond to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed and for their families to find strength in this moment of grief.
(NAN)
