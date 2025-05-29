The Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, has stated that the President Bola Tinubu administration is fully committed to strengthening the integrity of examinations in the country through the adoption of Computer-Based Testing.

The minister stated this on Wednesday when he visited Start-Rite Schools in Abuja as part of his oversight mission to monitor the implementation of CBT module in senior secondary school assessment.

The visit coincides with the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with Start-Rite Schools being one of the pilot cecentres lected for the landmark transition to digital assessments.

Prior to the minister’s visit, two weeks ago, a delegation from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) comprising board members and senior officers had praised Start Rite School’s “impeccable conduct, sound infrastructure, and readiness.”

Mr Alausa, accompanied by members of his team and received by school leadership, toured the school and observed students in real-time as they wrote their English examination using the CBT system.

Impressed by the experience, the minister commended the school’s administration for its meticulous preparation and the students for their confidence and competence.

“This initiative is part of a broader push to curb examination malpractice and modernize our testing systems,” Mr Alausa stated during his remarks.

He said further that “seeing these young learners so at ease with this format is encouraging. It tells us that the future of digital education in Nigeria is not just possible, it is already here.”

Also present was the Chairman of the Start-Rite Advisory Board, Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, who described the visit as a milestone not just for the school, but for private education in Nigeria.

“What you see here is the outcome of vision, consistency, and the deliberate pursuit of excellence.”

“We are proud of our learners, proud of our teachers, and deeply honoured by your visit, Honourable Minister. This is a day we will not forget,” Mr Ndoma-Egba said.

In her vote of thanks, the Head Girl, Ogechi Abaribe, expressed the students’ excitement at the Minister’s visit and gratitude for the attention given to their growth and development. “Your presence here today makes us feel seen and valued. Thank you for believing in us and in the work our teachers do daily,” she said.

