The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill his father.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, said the suspect, Ubong Benson, 24, “barricaded” his father before threatening to kill him with a dagger.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police swiftly responded to a distress call from the suspect’s father about the incident.

Mr Benson, the suspect, hails from Ikot Imoh in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

“The complainant further stated that the suspect had previously threatened to shoot him with a locally made pistol, which he habitually concealed in a nearby bush,” the police said.

The police did not state why the son had repeatedly threatened to kill his father.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to possessing the firearm and subsequently led the police team to a bush where the alleged locally made pistol was recovered,” said Ms John.

The police said they recovered a dagger, iron filer, long iron chisel, and penknife from the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect had, before his arrest, inflicted injuries on some members of his community, but only his father has provided a statement in this regard.

The incident occurred about two months after a man in the state was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, after accusing her of infidelity.

The suspect, 42-year-old Victor Okoh from Oron, a coastal town in the state, was arrested by the police, this newspaper reported.

The suspect, the police said, was hiding in the ceiling of the house to evade arrest after killing his wife.

