President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, and former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi met at Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass on Sunday in Rome.

Mr Fayemi sighted President Tinubu, where he sat with other leaders and asked Mr Obi to follow him to pay homage to the Nigerian leader. Mr Obi agreed.

On getting to the president, Mr Fayemi broke the ice between Messrs Obi and Tinubu. He said:

“Mr President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded: “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation.”

The president’s response cracked up Mr Obi, who agreed with the president.

Mr Obi said: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation”.

Messrs Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights.

