The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare congratulated Nigerian epidemiologist Chikwe Ihekweazu on his appointment as the Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme.

Mr Ihekweazu, who previously served as the founding Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), now takes over from Mike Ryan, an Irish epidemiologist, in a role critical to responding to public health emergencies globally.

In a statement released by the Ministry on Sunday, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, described the appointment as “the right choice at the right time.”

Mr Pate, a professor of Public Health Leadership, noted that Mr Ihekweazu’s appointment comes at a time when the world is facing multiple health threats, including pandemics, climate-related health threats, and fragile health systems.

He further praised him for being an exceptional leader and a loyal team player, expressing full confidence in his ability to deliver in the new position.

Global role

Before this, Mr Ihekweazu was appointed in February as the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, taking over from Matshidiso Moeti, who held the post for 10 years.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus had expressed confidence in Mr Ihekweazu’s ability to lead during the transition period, citing his depth of experience and leadership.

In his new role, Mr Ihekweazu is expected to coordinate WHO’s global efforts in emergency preparedness, epidemic intelligence, and health response across countries.

“Chikwe Ihekweazu is an exceptional leader and a loyal team player. I am confident that his tenure will further strengthen global health security and emergency preparedness. His visionary leadership, experience, and unwavering dedication to public health will serve the world well,” Mr Pate noted in the statement.

“The world is changing rapidly, and the future of global health depends on bold, trusted, and compassionate leadership. Mr Ihekweazu embodies all of this-and more. The WHO has made an excellent choice.”

About Chikwe Ihekweazu

Mr Ihekweazu has built an extensive career in infectious disease epidemiology and public health leadership.

Before joining WHO in 2021, he was the first Director-General of the NCDC, a role he held from 2016 to 2021.

His tenure at the agency was marked by significant advancements in Nigeria’s infectious disease preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he served as a key member of Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

At WHO, Mr Ihekweazu has been serving as the Assistant Director-General and Deputy Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme in Geneva, Switzerland.

With over 25 years of experience in public health, Mr Ihekweazu has worked in several national public health institutions across multiple countries, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

He has also participated in WHO-led responses to major disease outbreaks worldwide, including being part of the first WHO mission to China during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020.

