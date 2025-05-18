The police in Anambra State said they will unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a middle-aged man found hanging from a tree in Amichi, Nnewi-South Local Government Area of the state.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka, saying the incident occurred on 16 May.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, as saying that suicide by hanging had become rampant and suspicious in the state.
Mr Orutugu charged police operatives to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to check crimes in the south-eastern state.
The commissioner urged them to uncover the circumstances of the alleged suicide on a mango tree at Amichi and bring the perpetrators to justice.
According to him, an unidentified person called through the phone, belonging to the deceased, to report the discovery of the body in the bush.
The police said the corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while operatives are trying to contact the family of the deceased.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the corpse of a pregnant woman was found recently hanging on a cashew tree along Uke-Idemili Road.
There was suspicion that an unidentified suspect may have murdered the woman.
