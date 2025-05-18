The police in Anambra State said they will unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a middle-aged man found hanging from a tree in Amichi, Nnewi-South Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka, saying the incident occurred on 16 May.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, as saying that suicide by hanging had become rampant and suspicious in the state.

Mr Orutugu charged police operatives to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to check crimes in the south-eastern state.

The commissioner urged them to uncover the circumstances of the alleged suicide on a mango tree at Amichi and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him, an unidentified person called through the phone, belonging to the deceased, to report the discovery of the body in the bush.

ALSO READ: Police arrest suspected traffic robber over N20m hair theft in Lagos

The police said the corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while operatives are trying to contact the family of the deceased.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the corpse of a pregnant woman was found recently hanging on a cashew tree along Uke-Idemili Road.

There was suspicion that an unidentified suspect may have murdered the woman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

