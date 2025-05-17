The North-west zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and endorsed him for reelection in 2027.

The decisions were made at a stakeholders’ meeting attended by all the state governors of the zone, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Senate President, and former governors from the zone.

The National Chairman of APC, other state chairpersons, state and federal legislators, ministers, heads of federal agencies, and senior political appointees were also at the meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday.

In a communique read by the APC North West Coordinating Governor, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, after the meeting, the zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and pledged ”full support for President Tinubu’s vision to deliver prosperity, equity, and lasting change for all Nigerians.”

”We thank and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North West zone.

”Under President Tinubu, security in the North West has significantly improved, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability,” Governor Uba Sani said.

According to the communique, ”our zone enjoys unprecedented federal representation with 12 ministers, key national assembly positions, and top security appointments – a clear sign of inclusiveness and recognition.”

The stakeholders noted that ”major infrastructure projects are being completed or are underway across the North West, marking a new era of development in our region.”

The meeting pointed out that ” APC continues to grow in strength, unity, and national appeal, due to Nigerians’ appreciation of the President and our APC Governors.”

The endorsement comes amid speculation that some opposition governors would defect to the APC to work for Mr Tinubu’s reelection.

The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborovweri, has already joined the ruling party from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also in April, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State assured President Bola Tinubu that the state’s people “will stand by him to complete eight years” in office.

Mr Eno spoke in Uyo in his remarks at the flagging off of the Akwa Ibom—Cross River states section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“Let me end by assuring our people-loving president, who will complete eight years, because we are going to stand by him.”

