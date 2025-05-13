Today, reports that the World Bank queried the remittance of the proceeds of the petrol subsidy removal by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) dominated headlines.

Daily Trust reported the news under the headline, “W/Bank queries NNPCL’s remittance of subsidy proceeds.”

The Point reported that, “World Bank demands forensic audit of NNPC.”

“World Bank: Nigeria’s economy needs to generate better jobs, reduce poverty,” Tribune reported.

“Tinubu’s reforms restoring stability to Nigeria’s economy – W/ Bank,” Blueprint also reported.

Meanwhile, according to Punch, “FG, WBank at odds over funding strategy.”

The Guardian reported that,”World Bank admits Nigeria’s economic progress, says prices remain high.”

Other headlines are; “Rivers’ Emergency Rule: Legal Fireworks To Begin May 26,” by The Matrix.

The Sun reported, “2027: PDP leaders move to save party.”

“Experts List Obstacles To FG 2.5mbpd Oil Production Target,” The Independent reported.

“Under Fire: 1.5 Million UTME Candidates Petition JAMB Over Poor Scores,” according to First News.

The Nation reported that,”FEC okays plans to reduce cost of medicines, create jobs.”

“PDP not dead, remains Nigeria’s only credible opposition – Wabara,” The Point reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

