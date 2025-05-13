To break the cycle of insecurity that plagues our nation, we must depoliticise our security system and appoint people with the requisite expertise and skills, who citizens can trust, into crucial roles in the system. This is not a matter of political preference; it is a matter of national survival. The time has come to prioritise competence over political expediency, to place national security above partisan interests, and to build security institutions that are truly accountable to the Nigerian people.

Trust is a function of two things: character and competence. – Stephen R Covey.

During the recent ministerial briefing, where ministers provide updates on their activities to citizens, the Minister for Environment delivered a notably insightful report. However, the subsequent presentation by the Minister of Defence appeared to be a recitation of a political statement, rather than an exposition on national security. The audience raised questions supported by pertinent data. I believe it was the voice of Dr Kabiru Adamu of Beacon Consulting, who referred to recent security statistics and the measures needed to mitigate some of the issues. The Minister’s responses were largely unsatisfactory to those with expertise on security issues. Although important, reeling our data on ‘neutralised’ persons in no way addresses critical concerns. It is vital that we discuss some policy shift around the appointment of ministers with the necessary expertise on national security.

The state of Nigeria’s security architecture is, to put it mildly, a festering wound. From the insidious creeping in of banditry in the North-West to the relentless insurgency in the North-East, and the pervasive climate of criminality that grips the South, the nation bleeds. And at the heart of this haemorrhage lies a critical, yet often overlooked, flaw: the persistent politicisation of our defence and police institutions. Despite the potential for political, economic, and, particularly, diplomatic solutions, it is ironic that our resource allocation favours other things. In truth, security is too vital a concern to be left to politicians. Yet, in Nigeria, we consistently disregard this wisdom, placing individuals whose primary allegiance is to political expediency, in charge of national security.

The role of the Ministers of Defence and of Police Affairs demands a profound understanding of complex security dynamics, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to the nation’s well-being. These are not qualities readily found in professional politicians, to whom short-term gains and partisan interests often overshadow long-term national objectives.

The military, police and other law enforcement institutions thrive on a culture of professionalism, discipline, and impartiality. Political appointees, however, often introduce a culture of patronage, in which so many decisions are influenced by political considerations. This erodes the morale of security personnel, undermines their effectiveness, and fosters a climate of distrust.

Respectfully, one must question the value that figures such as Badaru, Matawalle, or Gaidam can add to the formulation of national security policies and implementation. Is their only credential their histories as the chief security officers of states where they served as governors? The operational realities of security at the state level are fundamentally distinct from the complexities of national defence and security. It's difficult to discern any directly transferable experience they have brought to national security discussions. What embodies their histories or experiences to make meaningful contributions to national security?

Respectfully, one must question the value that figures such as Badaru, Matawalle, or Gaidam can add to the formulation of national security policies and implementation. Is their only credential their histories as the chief security officers of states where they served as governors? The operational realities of security at the state level are fundamentally distinct from the complexities of national defence and security. It’s difficult to discern any directly transferable experience they have brought to national security discussions. What embodies their histories or experiences to make meaningful contributions to national security?

This is not to suggest that past ministers, who possessed military or law enforcement backgrounds, were automatically effective on the job. The cases of the immediate past ministers of defence, who were retired Generals, Mansur dan Ali and Bashir Magashi, demonstrate that such credentials do not automatically translate to significant improvements in national security. But experience or knowledge in the subject area matters does.

The point is that when politicians have some degree of control of the security agencies, their operations can become susceptible to political manipulation. Resources may be diverted to serve partisan interests, and security responses may be influenced by political calculations, rather than objective assessments of threats, as Dr Kabiru and others were trying to highlight during the session, but got responses that don’t reflect the reality.

What Nigeria desperately needs are individuals with proven track records in security management; individuals who understand the intricacies of modern warfare, diplomacy and law enforcement; and individuals whose loyalty is solely to the nation. Retired military officers with impeccable credentials, seasoned law enforcement professionals, diplomats and experts in security studies, are the individuals who should be considered for these roles.

The defence and policing sectors are highly complex. They demand specialised knowledge of military strategy, law enforcement tactics and security intelligence. It’s not about issuing contracts. Placing political figures, who often lack the requisite expertise, in these roles is akin to performing surgery with a blunt instrument.

What Nigeria desperately needs are individuals with proven track records in security management; individuals who understand the intricacies of modern warfare, diplomacy and law enforcement; and individuals whose loyalty is solely to the nation. Retired military officers with impeccable credentials, seasoned law enforcement professionals, diplomats and experts in security studies, are the individuals who should be considered for these roles.

Umar Yakubu writes from Abuja.

