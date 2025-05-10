The Nigerian Army’s counter-insurgency operation aimed at flushing out bandits from the Kainji Lake National Park and border communities in Kwara and Niger states has begun.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Obinna Onubogu, disclosed this in an interview with the newsmen on Saturday in Kaiama, Kwara.
Mr Onubogu said the troops acting on the instruction of the Chief of Army Staff have stormed the forest to dislodge the bandits and other criminal elements.
The GOC said that the men and officers deployed for the operation are not resting on their oars to restore sanity and public confidence.
He assured that the troops would sustain the tempo in collaboration with other security agencies and the locals to strengthen the safety of the park.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Army, through the operation code named “Park Strike Four” is expected to comb a distance of at least 90 km from kemanji into the Kanji forest.
