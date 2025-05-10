The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has tasked troops of the Nigerian Army to sustain intensive action against bandits and terrorists in the North West to rid the country of insecurity.
Mr Badaru gave the charge while addressing troops at Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi, during his ongoing operational visit to the state.
This is contained in a statement by the Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali, on Saturday in Abuja.
The minister conveyed the deep appreciation of President Bola Tinubu, to the troops for their relentless efforts and achievements in promoting peace across the nation.
He commended the soldiers for their professional competence, courage, and sacrifices made in the fight against banditry and other forms of crime.
“The president and the nation are profoundly grateful for your unwavering commitment.
”I urge you to intensify your efforts in eradicating all forms of insecurity in the country. It is time to finish all aspects of insecurity,” he said.
Mr Badaru expressed happiness that the troops had reassured him of their readiness to execute the task.
He said that their unified response had reinforced his confidence in the troops’ ability to restore peace and security, allowing citizens to conduct their daily lives without fear.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces, prioritising their welfare and resources to ensure they are well-equipped to carry out their duties.
He said the visit was to assess the progress of ongoing operations in the region and to boost the morale of the dedicated soldiers actively working to combat insecurity, particularly in the zone.
(NAN)
