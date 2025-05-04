World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a second-set fightback by fourth seed Coco Gauff to secure a 6-3 7-6 (3) win and clinch her third Madrid Open on Saturday.
The victory for Sabalenka meant the three-time major winner claimed her third title this year on the WTA tour.
Sabalenka, who has played the last three finals of the WTA 1000 tournament, equalled Petra Kvitova’s record haul of three Madrid Open titles.
She also caught up with Gauff in head-to-head, with five wins apiece after 10 meetings.
“I always enjoy fighting against you, you’re such a fighter,” Sabalenka told Gauff at the presentation ceremony,” she said.
This was after she won her sixth straight match against top-10 ranked opponents this year without dropping a set.
“I’m super happy I was able to win this year.”
A dominant Sabalenka won four games straight without conceding a point to build a 4-1 lead in the first set.
Although former U.S. Open champion Gauff battled back with a break to make it 4-2, the Belarusian secured the set with another break.
Gauff broke Sabalenka to go 2-1 up in the second set and held under pressure to build a 5-3 lead.
But Gauff’s double faults while serving for the set allowed Sabalenka to break back and make it 5-5 before winning the title in a tiebreak.
“Incredible tournament, you’re always tough to face… congratulations on all the success that you’re having,” Gauff told Sabalenka.
“Hopefully, I can be back in this position next year.”
