One of the greatest tennis players ever, the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) for some, Rafael Nadal, has retired from the game at 38.

The Mallorca-born left-hander has given up his tennis racquet after 22 Grand Slam titles, 92 ATP titles (single and double), and an unbelievable 14 French Open titles. If not the greatest tennis player, he is undoubtedly the greatest clay court exponent.

In an Instagram post, Nadal said, “Hello everyone, I am here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two years especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Nadal’s last match was at the 2024 Olympic Games, but in the post, he revealed he will play his final match for his country in the Davis Cup final from 19 to 24 November in Malaga, Spain.

“And I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he continued. “But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004.”

It will be a final eight, comprising the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, the USA, Australia, Italy, and Argentina.

He continued, “I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport; my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals, I have spent many hours with them and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life,” which comprises 22 Grand Slam titles.

“Talking about my team is a little bit more difficult for me because, in the end, my team has been a very important part of my life. They are not just coworkers; they are friends. They have been by my side at all times I have really needed them. Very bad moments, very good moments, moments when I had to be pushed, moments they gave me more slack, we have lived so much together that it is hard to explain.

“My family is everything to me. My mother. I think she made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we could always have everything. My wife, Mery, we’ve been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done. I think you’ve been the perfect travel companion during all these years of my career. To come home and see how my son is growing every day has been a force that has really kept me alive and with the necessary energy to continue.

“My sister, we have always had an incredible relationship. My uncle, who is the reason I started playing tennis, I believe that thanks to him, I have also been able to overcome many situations that have been difficult in my sporting career. And to my father, who I believe has been a source of inspiration for me in every sense of the word. I think, he has been an example of effort, of overcoming. Many, many thanks to my father in a very, very special way.

“And, finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced have been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all, and see you soon.”

He is already involved outside of active tennis with his Rafa Nadal Academy, where the “Academy’s students train daily with Rafa Nadal’s methodology and always under the guidance of the best coaches, who have accompanied him throughout his tennis career from the children’s circuit to the professional circuit.”

