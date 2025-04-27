Jibril Mustapha, president of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation and former president of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), on Sunday urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Mustapha, who made this call in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said Mr Jonathan should heed the call to run for the office of the president again.

“As the nation prepares for the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation believes that now is the time for all stakeholders to come together and support a candidate who can genuinely represent the interests of all Nigerians.

“We urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to consider this call and to step forward as a candidate who can unite our country and lead us towards a brighter future.

“This appeal comes in light of the numerous challenges currently facing Nigeria, including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and rampant banditry,” Mr Mustapha said.

According to him, there is an urgent need for a leader who embodies integrity, inclusivity, and a commitment to national unity.

Mr Mustapha added, “Nigeria is at a crossroads. We are grappling with significant issues that threaten our stability and progress.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We need a leader who can bring all Nigerians together, regardless of their background.”

He said that the former Nigerian leader, during his tenure, demonstrated a commitment to democratic values and governance that prioritised the welfare of all citizens.

According to him, the group believes that Mr Jonathan has the vision and experience necessary to lead Nigeria.

“His leadership style is one that fosters inclusivity and economic advancement, which is exactly what our nation needs at this critical juncture.

“Under Jonathan’s leadership, we can work towards restoring Nigeria’s lost glory on the international stage and within our own borders.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BYO is a youth-based supporters of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Jonathan lost his second-term bid to Mr Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

NAN recalls that amidst the debate on whether Mr Jonathan was eligible to run again or not, having taken the oath of office twice as president, the Federal High Court in Bayelsa had ruled in 2022 that Mr Jonathan could still contest the presidential election.

The presiding judge, Justice Dashen, who gave the judgement, held that Mr Jonathan’s right could not be stopped by any retroactive law.

According to him, the 2007 general election produced the late Umaru Yar’Adua as president and not Mr Jonathan, stressing that Section 137 could not have a retroactive effect to stop him from contesting for presidency.

Mr Dashen ruled that there was no presidential election conducted in the country in 2010 and Mr Jonathan could not be deemed to have been sworn into the office of the president that year.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

