The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the member representing the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, consistently abused the privileges conferred on him by the party and his constituents.

The chairman of the PDP in the state, Sunday Bisi, said this in a statement on Thursday.

He also confirmed the resignation of Mr Oke from the party.

Mr Oke resigned his membership of the PDP in a letter dated 16 April and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

Although he has not officially revealed his new political affiliation, the lawmaker has been seen in several meetings with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, with some party members already publicly welcoming him to the party.

Mr Oke has been representing his federal constituency since 2003 under the PDP. It was only in one session (2011-2015) that he was not a member of the lower chamber.

The lawmaker explained in an interview on Rave 91.7 FM in Osogbo on Thursday that he left the PDP after being denied the opportunity to contest for an unspecified position.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Personal ambition

Mr Bisi alleged that rather than participating in transparent and competitive internal party processes, the federal lawmaker frequently engaged in internal conflicts and pursued personal ambition at the expense of the party’s unity.

He stated that Mr Oke enjoyed the party’s support for over two decades by securing multiple terms in the National Assembly.

“It is public knowledge that for over two decades, Hon Oke enjoyed consistent goodwill of the PDP, securing multiple terms in the National Assembly under the party’s banner. Yet, rather than engage in transparent and competitive internal processes, he habitually resorted to wild goose chase, abusing privileges conferred on him by the party and the good people of Obokun/Oriade, always fighting the winds in his characteristic scheming to further his ambitions.,” he said.

Pampered politician

The PDP chairman also described Mr Oke as a “pampered political stakeholder” who was more focused on being favoured than earning respect through party procedures.

“Hon Oke has long conducted himself like a pampered political stakeholder, more interested in being spoon-fed than earning his place through rules of healthy competition”, the statement reads. “His trademark has always been orchestrated discontents and divisive tactics, never genuine in party commitment.

“The PDP leadership has remained well ahead of his shenanigans, fully aware of his pattern of self-serving pontifications. His latest move only affirms what has always been evident – that he sees politics as a personal enterprise rather than a wheel of service to the people.”

Despite the resignation, the PDP chairman said the party remains committed to its core principles of loyalty, transparency, and public service.

READ ALSO: Why I resigned from PDP Rep

Support for Gov Adeleke

He called on members of the party, specifically in the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency, to remain united behind the leadership of Governor Adeleke.

“As the days unfold, it will become even clearer to the world that politics is and must remain a game of the people, not a playground for selfish adventurism.

“The PDP stands firm in its values of loyalty, transparency, and service and calls on all members and lovers of the party in Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in particular, to stay focused and united in pursuit of meaningful progress being channelled by the PDP administration of His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke,”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

