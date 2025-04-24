For 19 years, The Future Africa Awards (TFAA) has intentionally celebrated young changemakers across Africa.

The year 2025 isn’t exempted, as they’ve announced the call for this year’s awards nominations. This year’s event is themed “Threads Of Legacy.”

The announcement was made on their official Instagram account.

Nineteen years later, The Future Awards Africa continues its mission of identifying and rewarding young Africans who are not just breaking ground but building futures, making woven impacts, and creating legacies that outlive trends.

Nominations, which opened on 21 April, ends on 31 May 2025.

The public is invited to nominate exceptional young Africans aged 18 to 33 who have made poignant contributions within their communities and industries over the past year.

These nominations cut across 25 categories.

Nominations

Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Project and Group CEO of RED | for Africa, emphasised that the brand intentionally rewards young people’s efforts to impart knowledge.

Categories for Nomination:

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Young Person Of The Year

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Education

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Professional Service

● The Future Awards Africa Prize In Law

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Entrepreneurship

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Agriculture

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Technology

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Photography

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Advocacy & Activism

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Sport

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For On-Air Personality

● The Future Awards Africa Prize In Journalism

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Intrapreneurship

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Health And Wellness

● The Future Awards Africa Prize In Fashion

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Film

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Content Creation

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Music

● The Future Awards Africa Prize In Governance

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Community Action

● The Future Awards Africa Prize In Arts

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Literature

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Public Service

● The Future Awards Africa Prize For Creativity

Nominees must have made a tangible impact in their field and/or community, either in Nigeria or globally, within the last year.

Accessible and verifiable achievements must back all submissions. Nigerian cuisine.

