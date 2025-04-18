The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says three of its officers have been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following an attack during a raid in Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a Friday statement, said the officers were attacked at the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He explained that the incident occurred during a raid on an uncompleted building at the NNPC area of Jahi, following intelligence and surveillance reports.

Recovered items included 74 bottles of codeine, 10 litres of codeine syrup, 48 grammes of tramadol 225mg, 4.9 kilogrammes of skunk, and five Android phones.

According to him, as the team exited the location, they came under gunfire.

“Three officers sustained gunshot injuries—one in the rib, and two others in the back and leg.

“They were first stabilised at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1, before being moved to the National Hospital, Abuja, for further treatment,” he said.

The NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, expressed gratitude to the police clinic staff for their swift response.

Mr Marwa also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital for personally overseeing the officers’ treatment after being contacted.

While on official duty in Kano, Mr Marwa spoke with the injured officers by phone to wish them a speedy recovery.

He assured them that the agency would work closely with other security agencies to identify and apprehend those behind the attack.

(NAN)

