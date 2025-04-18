Reports of President Tinubu extending his trip in Europe dominated the cover page of newspaper headlines today.
Daily Trust reported the development under the headline, “Tinubu extends stay in Europe.”
Tribune reported that, “Presidency defends Tinubu’s foreign stay amid criticism over insecurity.”
According to the Independent newspaper, “Tinubu overseeing developments in Nigeria from Europe — Presidency.”
“Presidency, CSOs bicker over Tinubu’s absence,” Leadership reported.
Reports about a likely tariff increase dominated that headlines of some other newspapers, with Blueprint reporting that, “FG hints on tariff hike as power generation hits 6,003MW.”
“Nigeria will generate 8,000MW power before Tinubu’s first term ends – Minister,” Salient Times reported.
According to Punch, “FG to inject 1,900MW solar power into grid.”
While Tribune reported that, “Power sector got N700bn boost in revenue in 2024 — Minister.”
Other major headlines are; “Schools, teachers cite concerns, search for academic integrity,” the Guardian reported.
Vanguard reported that, “How bandits, killer herdsmen have Impacted farming, food supply.”
“Remove Ibas for breach of presidential order,” Daily Monitor wrote.
“Fresh tension in Plateau,” according to The Sun newspaper.
“Electricity crisis: Got offers national grid to investors,” The Nation reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
