Almost one year after Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya emerged victorious in his quest to set a new world record for the longest chess marathon, he is attempting to achieve an even bigger feat.
He has launched his second official attempt at setting a new world record for the longest chess marathon, alongside U.S. chess master Shawn Martinez.
The ambitious 70-hour challenge began on 17 April 2025 in the heart of Times Square, New York City, and will run through 20 April, drawing support from fans, global chess enthusiasts, and onlookers alike.
The marathon was officially flagged off in photos and videos shared by The Gift of Chess, a New York-based non-profit organisation committed to distributing chess sets worldwide.
The organisation has been a key supporter of the event, using its platform to raise awareness for the unifying power of chess.
However, their triumph was short-lived. Two months later, in June 2024, another pair of Norwegian players surpassed the duo’s feat, setting a new record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds.
Now, one year later, Onakoya and Martinez have returned more assertive and determined with a target of 70 hours, not just to reclaim their title but to set a new benchmark in chess history.
He also revealed that five kids from Chess Slum Africa will join him in New York. He said, “They have shown all of us that it is possible to do great things from a small place”.
Meanwhile, the Guiness World Record has recognised the ongoing challenge on its official website. X handle
