The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has resigned, citing party chieftains “hijacking” the party for personal and selfish gains.
In a letter to the Chairperson of the PDP, Arogbo 1 Ward, Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo, Mr Peretei blamed the leadership’s indifference toward winning elections.
He wrote: “I’ve decided to quit the PDP, as its supposed leaders have no real intention of winning any elections, now or in the future.
“It’s difficult working with individuals focused solely on personal gain, using the party as a political marketplace every election cycle.”
|
Mr Peretei said he had served as the State Financial Secretary (1999–2003) and State Publicity Secretary from 2020 till date.
READ ALSO: PDP chieftain petitions Tinubu over Bayelsa rally for Wike, alleges assassination attempt
“I’ve contributed significantly, yet the same people have gripped the party tightly, causing repeated electoral failures over three cycles,” he stated.
He likened the party’s current state to one in an intensive care unit, now heading toward the morgue.
He criticised those using the PDP as a financial lifeline, urging them to find alternative means of livelihood.
“To those surviving on election funds and patronage, I advise finding second addresses to live more meaningful lives, not as political bandits or ‘Yes’ men,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999