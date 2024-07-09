The Taraba State Government has suspended seven public secondary school principals for allegedly undermining the free education policy of the govenment.
Governor Agbu Kefas, on assumption in office in May 2023, declared free education in public schools in the state.
The state government also took the responsibility of paying the WAEC and NECO fees of students.
The suspension of the princilals was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Augustina Yahaya.
The schools affected are Government Day Secondary School, Jauro Yino, GDSS Kakulu in Zing, Government Day Secondary Schools Kofai and Salihu Dogo in Jalingo; GDSS Kununi in Lau, GDSS Jouro Yinu in Ardo-Kola, GDSS Kakulu in Zing, GSS Takum, and GDSS Yakassai in Wukari.
Mrs Yahaya said the seven principals acted with the aim to sabotage the free education policy of the governor.
“The principal of Government Day Secondary School, Jauro Yino is suspended for collecting money from students for NECO; the principal of Yakasali in Wukari is suspended for collecting money and selling slots of WAEC to external students.
“The principal of GDSS Kakulu in Zing is also suspended for negligence, for not monitoring properly while denying 105 final year students from registering their exams,” the commissioner said.
“Other school principals suspended by the state government include those of Government Day Secondary Schools Kofai and Salihu Dogo in Jalingo; GDSS Kununi in Lau, GDSS Jouro Yinu in Ardo-Kola, GDSS Kakulu in Zing, GSS Takum, and GDSS Yakassai in Wukari.
“We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education,” she warned.
