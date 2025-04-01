Today, reactions to the murder of the 16 itinerant hunters in Udune-Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, made headlines.

Tribune reported, “Okpebholo visits Kano gov, promises justice for victims.”

The Matrix reported, “Uromi Killing: Justice Will Be Served, Okpebholo Assures Kano Governor.”

Vanguard headline read, “Uromi: Residents desert towns over tears of reprisals, arrest.”

Daily Trust reported, “Uromi killings: Edo governor visits victims’ families.”

Leadership Newspaper reported, “Killing of 16 hunters: Northern Elders, JNI Demand Probe, Compensation.”

“Uromi 14: More outrage over killings,” The Nation wrote.

According to The Sun, “Leaders intensity peace moves as ACF hails Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, Daily Monitor reported, “I’ll continue to defend Rivers’ interests, Fubara vows.”

Business Day said, “Life annuities surge as retirees seek stability.”

According to Liberty Newspaper, “”Nigerians can now buy food without struggle” – Tinubu.”

“Rivers will emerge stronger from political crisis, Fubara assures,” Daily Independent reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

