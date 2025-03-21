The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued a stern rebuke to those circulating false information about its operations, emphasising that it’s still committed to transparency and accountability.

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Fatima Usara, an assistant director, gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mrs Usara said media reports that the commission’s staff union had submitted a petition against the leadership are false, noting that it is a deliberate misinformation aimed at misleading the public.

“However, the commission rejects the misrepresentations made in some report(s) making the rounds over its interaction with its staff union. It is common knowledge that staff unions in any parastatal agitate for staff welfare and protect staff interests over those of others.

“Therefore, management was not perturbed when it received a letter from the Union’s EXCO agitating for NAHCON staff elevation and welfare over those of other pool officers, demands that are being addressed.

“Therefore, contrary to claims circulating in the media, the NAHCON Staff Union did not submit a petition against the Commission’s leadership. A petition means reporting the leadership to an external agency. Instead, the Union issued an internal reminder to NAHCON Management on certain internal matters,” the statement said.

Mrs Usara also debunked the claim that the Commission’s Chairman, Abdullahi Saleh, appointed his son as his aide.

“Specifically, the claim that Professor Abdullahi Saleh has appointed his son as a Personal Assistant within the Commission is false. Additionally, claims of retirees as existent on NAHCON’s official staff list suggest either deliberate misinformation or a misunderstanding of the Commission’s structure,” she said.

The spokesperson explained that as a public institution, NAHCON always ensures that its leaders and employees are guided by its regulatory framework and civil service procedures in all its operations, administrative or otherwise.

Read full statement

NAHCON Reaffirms its Place as A Public Institution, Condemns Misrepresentations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) acknowledges recent discussions in the media regarding its leadership and administrative decisions thus wishes to address concerns raised in some reports.

As a public institution, NAHCON always ensures that its leaders and employees are guided by its regulatory framework and civil service procedures in all its operations, administrative or otherwise.

NAHCON’s leadership recognises the important role of staff unions in advocating for employee welfare in establishments all over the world.

However, the Commission rejects the misrepresentations made in some report(s) making the rounds over its interaction with its Staff Union. It is common knowledge that Staff Unions in any parastatal agitate for staff welfare and protect staff interests over those of others.

Therefore, Management was not perturbed when it received a letter from the Union’s EXCO agitating for NAHCON staff elevation and welfare over those of other pool officers; demands that are being addressed.

Therefore, contrary to claims circulating in the media, the NAHCON Staff Union did not submit a petition against the Commission’s leadership. A petition means reporting the leadership to an external agency. Instead, the Union issued an internal reminder to NAHCON Management on certain internal matters.

Regarding allegations of nepotism, we in the Commission categorically state that appointments and assignments within NAHCON are guided strictly by due process.

Specifically, the claim that Professor Abdullahi Saleh has appointed his son as a Personal Assistant within the Commission is false. Additionally, claims of retirees as existent on NAHCON’s official staff list suggest either deliberate misinformation or a misunderstanding of the Commission’s structure.

While NAHCON welcomes constructive feedback, we implore pressmen and their aiders to keep discussions about NAHCON’s leadership and operations factual, valuable and free from sensationalism.

NAHCON’s management remains open to address any legitimate concerns through the appropriate channels rather than media campaigns designed to mislead the public.

The Commission’s priority is to focus on its core responsibility of ensuring a smooth Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims. Management appreciates meaningful contributions that support this mission and encourage responsible discourse that upholds the integrity of information shared with the public.

Fatima Sanda Usara

Assistant Director, Information and Publications

For Chairman/CEO, NAHCON

