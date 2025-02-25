The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that suitable accommodations have been secured at Masha’ir for Nigerian VIPs participating in the 2025 Hajj.

Chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Usman, a professor, disclosed this while hosting the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, who was at the commission on a courtesy visit on Monday.

According to a statement by Fatima Usara, an assistant director and commission’s spokesperson, Mr Usman also informed the visiting governor on the status of preparations for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He provided updates on the secured spaces for Nigerian pilgrims, including those designated for Private Tour Operators.

He assured the governor that Hajj preparations are advanced, with many VIP slots already reserved.

Responding, Mr Zulum acknowledged the commission’s effort in ensuring Nigerians witnessed a seamless exercise this year and called on the chairman to double his efforts to ensure what happened to VIPs in 2024 did not repeat itself.

“VIP management is one of the major challenges encountered last year. I urged the NAHCON Chairman to assign competent personnel to handle VIP affairs with strict oversight,” he said.

Mr Zulum also recommended that NAHCON ensure the equitable distribution of VIP spaces to all states that formally request them.

Read the full statement

NAHCON Chairman Hosts Governor of Borno State

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, today welcomed the Executive Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Professor Umara Zulum, on a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters, Hajj House, in Abuja. The visit took place on February 24, 2025.

In his address, Governor Zulum assured the NAHCON Chairman and other officials of his commitment to supporting the success of the 2025 Hajj.

He pledged to encourage members of the North-East Governors Forum to collaborate with NAHCON to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation.

Furthermore, he promised to mobilise his fellow governors within the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to assist their pilgrims in settling Hajj fares in a timely manner.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to him and his entourage. He also reaffirmed his dedication to assisting the Commission in executing a seamless pilgrimage.

The Governor acknowledged the unwavering support that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have consistently provided to NAHCON since the inception of their administration.

While acknowledging the challenges faced during the previous Hajj, Governor Zulum commended NAHCON for its efforts, recognizing the complexities involved in organising such a large-scale pilgrimage.

He identified VIP management as one of the major challenges encountered last year and urged the NAHCON Chairman to assign competent personnel to handle VIP affairs with strict oversight.

Additionally, he recommended that NAHCON ensure the equitable distribution of VIP spaces to all states that formally request them.

Governor Zulum further advised the Commission to engage state governors early by updating them on preparations and expected procedures for the Hajj.

He emphasised the need for synergy between NAHCON and the governors to prevent misinformation. Based on the level of preparations already in place, he expressed confidence in the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.

Earlier, the NAHCON Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman expressed his delight at hosting the distinguished Governor at Hajj House.

He provided updates on the secured spaces for Nigerian pilgrims, including those designated for Private Tour Operators. He assured the Governor that Hajj preparations are well advanced, with a significant number of VIP slots already reserved.

Delivering the vote of thanks, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, described Governor Zulum’s visit as an honor and an opportunity to host one of Nigeria’s best governors.

He recalled how Borno State pilgrims enthusiastically praised their Governor during the last Hajj.

He also revealed that NAHCON has engaged Umzah Airlines among this year’s approved air carriers for the Hajj in addition to three others, in a bid to support the growth of indigenous airlines.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting included two additional NAHCON Commissioners, some NAHCON Board members, senior management staff, and a representative from the Vice President’s Office.

Meanwhile, NAHCON wishes to inform all intending pilgrims who have yet to complete their Hajj fare payments, as well as other Nigerian Muslims planning to embark on the 2025 Hajj, that the Commission has successfully secured over 52,000 slots for the pilgrimage. As a result, registration remains open until the quota is exhausted.

NAHCON, therefore, urges all interested pilgrims to complete their payments as soon as possible to secure their places. However, once all slots are filled, the Commission will no longer accept any additional payments.

Fatima Sanda Usara

Assistant Director, Information and Publication

For: NAHCON Chairman/CEO

February 24, 2025

