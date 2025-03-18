The Igbo-Etiti Local Government Council in Enugu State has threatened to shut down private schools that continue to observe the illegal sit-at-home rule on Mondays.
While urging parents and guardians to release their children/wards, the council assured them that security had been put in place to ensure their safety.
The Chairperson of the Public Schools Supervision Committee, Amadi Aroh, issued the warning on Tuesday during a meeting with proprietors of private schools in Ogbede.
Mr Aroh said the warning was in line with the vision of the council chairperson, Eric Odo, to ensure academic activities are unhindered in both public and private schools in the area.
The committee chairperson expressed displeasure that private schools in Igbo-Etiti do not go to school on Mondays, months after the public schools started.
“The local government has successfully stopped sit-at-home in public schools.
“However, the private schools have not adjusted to the new reality, thus reducing the number of schooling days.
“From next week Monday, the Public Schools Supervision Committee will embark on monitoring, and any private school that fails to open will be shut down.
“The proprietor will be considered a saboteur to the government’s effort to move education forward in Igbo-Etiti.
“Private schools must start unfailingly on Mondays because the local government area and the State Ministry of Education will sanction any school that fails to comply with the order,” Mr Aroh said.
He stressed the importance of maintaining quality assurance in teaching and learning in private schools.
According to him, the major aim of establishing a school to transfer knowledge from one individual to another must be sustained.
Speaking on behalf of other proprietors, Dominic Ngwu acknowledged the efforts of the council chairperson and the Public Schools Supervision Committee to reposition the education sector in Igbo-Etiti.
Mr Ngwu promised that proprietors of private schools in the area would comply with the order to reopen their schools on Mondays.
(NAN)
