Kaduna State Government has distributed 7,000 motorcycles to civil servants. Out of this 4,000 are electric bikes. The gesture is part of the state government’s efforts to ease the transportation burden of workers across the state.

Governor Uba Sani who flagged off the distribution, said that the initiative is the first of its kind in Nigeria, promising that ‘’we shall continue to create and innovate to better the conditions of our citizens.’’

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, he said that the state government recognises that transportation costs can be a significant burden for civil servants.

‘’It is our hope that these motorcycles will help alleviate that burden, allowing you to come to work early and focus on the tasks at hand,’’ the Governor added.

Governor Sani further said that monies recovered from the loan repayments will be reserved for continuous purchase of motorcycles for all workers in the Kaduna State civil service.

According to the Governor, charging points will be established in strategic locations across the three geopolitical zones of the state for the electric motorcycles.

He noted that ‘’the Civil Service is the engine of Government” adding that servants play a critical role in shaping governance, and facilitating the efficient delivery of essential services.

‘’Our administration recognises that massive rural and urban transformations, as well as economic revitalisation are only possible if driven by dedicated, skilled and well-motivated workforce.

‘’This is why we have intensified improvement of the working conditions of civil servants across Kaduna State. We are also implementing structural improvements in the environments where civil servants operate,’’ he added.

The Governor further said that: “Our civil servants deserve commendation for their contributions to the achievements so far recorded by our administration. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the development of our state have not gone unnoticed.

‘’It is your tireless efforts that have inspired our administration to provide these motorcycles as a token of appreciation for your service,’’ he added.

The scheme is a collaboration amongst Kaduna State Government, Nigerian Labour Congress, Paynacle Digital Services Limited which will provide charging stations and Optimus Bank.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Kaduna State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Ayuba Magaji, commended Governor Sani ‘’for guaranteeing the financial cover necessary to make this initiative a reality.’’

‘’By ensuring that these motorcycles are accessible to qualified civil servants as salary-deductible loans, Your Excellency has once again demonstrated a deep commitment to the welfare of workers,’’ he added.

Acting State Secretary of NURTW, Comrade Hassan Ibrahim, also disclosed that the union has purchased 1,000 electric tricycles for its members at N7.5 million each, payable for two years.

Comrade Ibrahim pleaded with Kaduna State Government to contribute its own quota so that this initiative can be sustained

