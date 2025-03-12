Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has flagged off the reconstruction of the 11.1-kilometre Obehie—Umudobia—Owaza Road in Ukwa West Local Government Area, with an assurance that the road will be completed within a year.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the spokesperson to Governor Otti, Ukoha Ukoha, on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Flagging off the road project at St. Ann Secondary School, Obehie Asa, Mr Otti said the road, when completed, would boost the marketability and viability of Abia Industrial and Innovative Park.

He said that significant changes would occur in the area after the road was completed and disclosed that the federal government has approved a modular refinery to be built inside the industrial park.

“This project is therefore not just about creating access to the towns and villages along this corridor; it is more about reviving dormant economic assets, opening new horizons and reigniting the dreams that once starred the souls of our fathers.

“I’d like to inform you that just a few days ago, we got the good news that the federal government has approved a modular refinery that would be located inside the Abia Industrial and Innovative Park. That modular refinery will be built by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

“My assurance is that every support we can give as a government shall be availed you as we work together to create a robust industrial cluster that will accelerate the rapid socio-economic development of the area and fast track the restoration of the years that has been lost to poor leadership,” Governor Otti stated.

‘No longer a forgotten place’

Mr Otti, who declared that the era of neglecting Ukwa people was over, said that Ukwa would no longer be a forgotten place.

“Your land will yield forth its best fruits, and your barns shall never be empty again. You will enjoy the riches of the environment and the oil in your land shall bring you boundless prosperity.

“You will not only get what is due you at the resource allocation table, the various levers of our administration shall collaborate extensively with agencies like the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission and other interventionist establishments to restore the years that have been lost to the politics of exclusion and deceit,” he added.

While responding to various requests from leaders of the area, Governor Otti assured he would soon flag off the reconstruction of the Umuzike – Obokwe – Ngwaiyiekwe Road, which had been approved in the 2025 budget.

He promised to restore electricity in Asa land before the end of March and directed the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu, to visit the area on Monday to find out what it would take to do so.

On the appeal for portable water, the governor said he has already declared a state of emergency in the water sub-sector, assuring that the water problem confronting many communities in the state would be over soon.

While thanking the stakeholders from various political parties for joining him and his vision for the state, he urged the people to support and cooperate with the contractors.

Gratitude, commendations to Otti

Speaking also, the member representing Ukwa-West State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Godwin Adiele, the Commissioner for Environment, Philemon Ogbonna, and the Mayor of Ukwa-West Local Government Area, Dike Nwankwo, expressed the happiness and gratitude of the Asa people to the governor.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, noted that Governor Otti has continued to connect communities through road infrastructure and described the road as a gateway into Asa and the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park.

He noted that the project, with a 12-month delivery timeline, will equally open up the area for greater economic opportunities by creating direct and indirect jobs and increasing heavy financial flow into the area.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Joshua Onyeike, thanked the Governor for providing the commission with a level playing field to perform its statutory mandate of providing essential services to oil-producing areas, adding that the governor has demonstrated his love for the Ukwa people.

He disclosed the governor would be working on other projects in Ukwa and assured the governor of the people’s continued support.

In their goodwill messages, Victoria Akanwa, a former legislator in Old Imo State, and Ralph Egbu, a former Secretary to the Abia State Government, applauded Governor Otti for his landmark achievements across the state and thanked him for coming to rescue the people of Ukwa from the bad roads, the area is known for.

They appealed for the restoration of electricity and the provision of potable water in the area.

In an address, the President General of the Asa Development Union, Goodluck Nwauju, said the governor has demonstrated his love for Asa through the road project, the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, and the recovery of over 10,000 hectares of land earlier taken over by the previous administration for a non-existent Enyimba Economic City project.

The event attracted many dignitaries and saw some major stakeholders of various opposition parties in Ukwa presenting themselves to work with Governor Otti, whom they unanimously declared is performing beyond expectations and should be supported.

