Today, the major headlines on the front pages of Nigerian newspapers differ.
While The Matrix reported that “Fubara begs for peace,” Leadership wrote, “PDP, Labour Party Talk Tough, Taunt APC.”
|
The New Nigerian reported, “Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence On Akpabio.”
The Daily Monitor’s headline read, “Our reforms will protect interests of future generations -Tinubu.”
Business Day says, “Nigerian music exports grow 49% on Afrobeats’ boom.”
Daily Trust reported that “FG opposes N/Assembly’s proposals for 200 new varsities.”
“3,689 Prisoners on death row nationwide,” Daily Times reported.
“Male guber candidates may shun female deputies -Akpabio,” The Sun reported.
According to Vanguard, “Reps adopt 7.5% VAT, reject increase to 15%.” But Tribune wrote, “Reps restrict president’s power to exempt/waive tax payments.”
“My Emergence As President Saved Nigeria From Bankruptcy – Tinubu,” Platform Times reported.
Blueprint said, “After N120bn revenue loss, FG moves against private jet owners.”
Punch reported, “FG knocks Obasanjo as ex-President rates Buhari worst in corruption.”
The Nation said, “Federal Govt kicks off training for two million IT jobs in June.”
“Telcos’ 166% tariff hike draws nationwide outrage,” The Weekend Hope reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
