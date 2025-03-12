A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) court has scheduled March 21 for the commencement of a ₦5 billion defamation suit filed by two officers of the State Security Service (SSS) officers against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).
The lawsuit stems from SERAP’s accusation that the SSS officials unlawfully invaded their Abuja office in September.
The organisation’s failure to apologise prompted the SSS officers to take legal action in October.
The SSS officers are seeking ₦5 billion in damages, a published apology on SERAP’s website, social media, and national newspapers and TV stations, as well as ₦50 million in legal costs and 10% annual interest on the ₦5 billion until full payment.
During the March 11 hearing, SERAP’s legal team raised several objections, including questions about the court’s jurisdiction, proper service, and the SSS officials’ legal standing to sue.
Despite these objections, Judge Yusuf Halilu stated that all processes for a definitive hearing were in place and urged the defendants to submit their objections for determination, allowing the hearing to commence.
The hearing has been adjourned until next week.
