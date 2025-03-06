The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of Jimoh Famakinwa, a professor in the Department of Philosophy.

According to a release by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, Mr Famakinwa started breathing abnormally during a departmental meeting on Wednesday.

Concerned colleagues quickly intervened and rushed him to the university’s medical centre for urgent medical attention.

“Upon prompt medical examination by the team of Doctors on duty, he was referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), also in Ile – Ife, where he was pronounced dead,” Mr Olarewaju said.

The news of Mr Famakinwa’s passing has left the university community in shock, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, students, and university officials.

In response to the tragic event, the university’s vice-chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, led other members of the management team on a condolence visit to the children of the deceased.

During the visit, Mr Bamire expressed deep sorrow and disbelief over the sudden loss of such a distinguished scholar.

He acknowledged Mr Famakinwa’s intellectual contributions and emphasised the impact he had on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Asking the family to take solace in the fact that Professor Famakinwa lived a fulfilled life of positive impact on the those who were fortunate to come across him, the Vice Chancellor counselled that as Christians, we should know that the Lord gives and the Lord takes away as He pleases”,” the statement said.

The vice-chancellor further extended his prayers to the family and university community.

“He, therefore, prayed that God should grant the immediate family, the Department of Philosophy, the Faculty of Arts and the entire University Community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.

