Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Yakubu Sani Haidara, as the substantive Head of Zamfara State Civil Service (HoS).

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The new Head of Service will take over from Ahmad Liman who retired on 28th February, 2025, according to a statement by Suleiman Ahmad Tudu, Senior Special Assistant (Media) Office of the Secretary to the State Government

Mr Haidara, a 1989 graduate of Political Science from the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto was appointed as Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has served in several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including Ministries of Commerce and Industry; Transport; Department of Administration and Establishment (OHoS); and Cabinet Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the State Government among others.

While thanking the outgoing HoS for his service and dedication to the state, Governor Lawal urged the incoming to discharge his duties with utmost integrity and strictly in accordance with the Public Service rules.

