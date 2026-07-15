Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), turns 87 today. The journalist-turned politician is a longtime friend and political ally of President Bola Tinubu.

The president has just released the tribute below to celebrate his friendship with Mr Osoba.

A BROTHER IN PURPOSE: PRESIDENT TINUBU’S BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE FOR AREMO CHIEF OLUSEGUN OSOBA

I have known Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba for so many years that we could easily write a book about one another. His hearty laughter when sharing a joke, his stern expression when focused, and his depth in moments of decision are all familiar to me. Behind the titles, the pen, and the politics stands a man whose first instinct is always to serve.

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We entered public life from different doorways, but we found ourselves in the same house: the house of an idea – that Nigeria could be governed with competence, respect for institutions, and an unyielding belief that our people deserve better. That idea carried us through challenging campaigns, late-night strategy sessions over hot pepper soup and spirited debates, and early mornings when we faced the press determined to speak the truth even when it was inconvenient.

Our shared ideals have never been complicated, though living them has not always been easy. We believe in federalism that works, a press that is free but responsible and in leaders who remain accessible, not because of photo opportunities, but because they remember what it was like before the convoys. Chief Osoba embodies those ideals first as a journalist, then as a politician and leader. I watched how he treated young reporters — never with condescension, always with a correction and a story to go with it. He would take a bad headline, mark it in red, and then ask, “But what is the human angle here? Who is affected?” In strategy rooms where everyone was cracking their brains about votes and victory, Chief Osoba would remind them about the newspaper vendor at CMS or the classroom teacher in Ijebu-Ode.

Our journey together has weathered its storms. There were times when the path was unclear, and the cost of staying the course felt high. On those days, Chief Osoba’s calm demeanour was an anchor. He has a gift for sharing historical anecdotes about the great Chief Awolowo, the old Western Region, and a mistake made and learned from. Those anecdotes turn panic into perspective. He reminds you that we are part of a longer story and that we do not have to get everything right today, but we must not get the important things wrong.

What I admire most in Aremo is his consistency. In public and in private, he is the same man. He will call to ask about your family before discussing your schedule. He will send a handwritten note, not out of necessity but because courtesy matters. He will firmly disagree with you, then walk with you to your car, because the argument is about the work and its outcome, not about the person.

On his birthday, I do not wish him more, for he has earned enough honours for several lifetimes. I wish him health and more mornings to enjoy his tea and read the newspapers. I wish him the joy of seeing the ideas we nurtured together take deeper root – schools that work, roads that last, and a government that answers to its people.

Aremo, thank you for being a brother in purpose. Thank you for the counsel, your laughter, and for the reminder that leadership without character is worthless.

May your new year bring you peace, and may we continue the work together.

With respect and affection.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

July 15, 2026