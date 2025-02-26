Pope Francis, who is suffering from a severe lung infection, spent a night in hospital without any additional complications, the Vatican said on Wednesday morning.
The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church had a “peaceful night” and is now resting, a spokesperson said.
The Argentinian native has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since the middle of the month.
He has now been in the hospital longer than ever before during his pontificate.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Vatican stated in a health bulletin: “The Holy Father’s clinical condition remains critical, but stable.” Francis has not experienced further episodes of breathlessness since the weekend, it said, adding that his blood values are also stable.
Meanwhile, prayers for Pope Francis are being offered up around the world.
On St Peter’s Square, a rosary was recited for him again on Tuesday evening.
The Vatican is providing written updates on his health condition in the morning and evening.
Francis has been the leader of the Catholic Church, with its approximately 1.4 billion faithful worldwide, since March 2013.
(dpa/NAN)
