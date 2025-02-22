Despite receiving less than half of its approved budget from 2023 to 2024, the Ministry of Regional Development has completed several infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the Niger Delta region, its minister, Abubakar Momoh, has said.

At the Friday 2025 ministerial briefing in Abuja, Mr Momoh explained the ministry’s funding challenges, stating that financial constraints have hindered the execution of planned interventions.

He revealed that N35.28 billion was approved for the ministry in 2023 and 2024, but only N14.13 billion had been released so far by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“However, this paltry amount is grossly inadequate to address the challenges and carry out interventions in volatile areas such as the Niger Delta Region,” Mr Momoh said.

A review of federal budget allocations to the ministry in 2024 shows N23.3 billion was allocated, but the ministry only received N2.1 billion, which is 9.6 per cent.

The data provided by the ministry showed that the 2024 release was the worst since the ministry, initially known as the Ministry of Niger Delta, was created in 2008.

Road infrastructure and bridge construction

Mr Momoh explained that the ministry was originally focused on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) but later expanded to oversee multiple regional development commissions, leading to its name change.

Despite budgetary limitations, the ministry has completed several key road projects, including the Gberegolor-Ogriagbene Road in Delta State, the rehabilitation of Okpuala-Iguruta Road (Phase I) in Imo State, and the construction of Oron Road (Phase I) in Edo State.

The Onuakpaka Link Bridge, which connects Okwu Ikeduru and Ogwuama communities in Imo State, has also been completed.

Under the 2024 budget, Mr Momoh said the ministry has also awarded contracts for new road projects, including the Agbokim-Mgbabor Road in Cross River State, the Ididep Urban Roads in Akwa Ibom State, and the Ban Ogoi/Kpaken/Camp Settlement Road in Rivers State.

Water supply and rural electrification

Mr Momoh stated that the ministry implemented six mini water supply schemes in 2023, providing potable water to communities in Delta, Imo, and Akwa Ibom states.

He added that more water projects are ongoing in Ondo and Delta states.

On rural electrification, he noted that six transformers were installed in 2023 in communities across Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states, while over 250 solar streetlights were deployed in rural areas.

He said in 2024 the ministry installed seven 500KVA transformers and a 2.5MVA transformer to improve electricity supply.

Mr Momoh also confirmed the installation of 257 solar streetlights at strategic locations across the region, including Ikot Ukana, Ikot Ide, and Abama communities in Akwa Ibom State and other places in Cross River and Edo states.

Urban development and housing projects

To address housing deficits and improve urban development, the minister stated that the ministry is implementing Mega and Quick Win Projects to enhance livelihoods.

Mr Momoh revealed that the ministry had inherited the construction of Mega Skill Acquisition Centres in all nine Niger Delta states at a total cost of N35.16 billion. Still, many of these projects lacked proper operational plans or sustainable management frameworks.

He stated that centres in Bayelsa and Imo states have been completed and handed over to Federal University Otuoke and Federal Polytechnic Nekede, respectively.

However, the remaining centres in seven states are still at various stages of completion, with efforts underway to secure funding for their finalisation and transfer to relevant agencies.

The minister also listed completed Quick Win Projects, which include an ICT Skill Development and CBT Centre in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, a 20-bed maternal health centre in Ukana Ikot Ide, Akwa Ibom State, and a classroom block at Comprehensive Secondary School in Yala LGA, Cross River State.

Other completed projects include classroom blocks at Community Primary School in Yala LGA, Cross River State, a health centre at Oboama Enyiogugu in Imo State, and a primary school classroom block in Amambaa Ebikoro/Uzoagba, Imo State.

Mr Momoh further mentioned ongoing Quick Win Projects for 2023–2024, such as a modern skill acquisition centre in Elu Ohafia, Abia State, a modern market in Umuaku Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa, Abia State, and the construction of state offices in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Benin City, Edo State

Other projects include an 8-bed ward at Qua Iboe Church Leprosy Hospital in Akwa Ibom State, a mini-stadium completion in Hensard, a cottage hospital in Awoye, Ondo State, a town hall in Imiegba Etsako, Edo State, a primary healthcare centre in Idumu Ikika, Edo State, and a cultural centre in Odiokwu Community, Rivers State.

Environmental protection and sustainability

Mr Momoh emphasised that the ministry is tackling environmental challenges such as land degradation, coastal erosion, and flood control.

Under the 2023 Appropriation Act, Mr Momoh said the ministry completed erosion control projects in Okayi Amogudu, Abia State, riverbank protection works in Itigidi, Cross River State, the rehabilitation of a degraded oil palm estate in Ogoja, Cross River State, and the second phase of erosion control at the 13 Brigade Headquarters in Calabar.

Under the 2024 budget, he explained that new projects have commenced, including erosion control and internal drainage in Koroma Tai, Rivers State, the construction of an embankment in Ayetoro, Ondo State, flood control and road construction in Ikot Nsikuk Asari-Aso Layout, Cross River State, and erosion control and drainage works in Afashio, Edo State.

Alternative funding strategies

Due to limited budget allocations, he said the ministry has adopted alternative funding strategies, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and the 2024 SUKUK Issuance by the Debt Management Office.

Mr Momoh detailed key projects awaiting funding, including the reconstruction of the 35.15-kilometre Owerri-Elele Road, the dualisation of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, and the construction of the 15.2-kilometre Ogriagbene-Torugbene Road in Delta State.

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, who responded to questions from journalists, said that while his focus was on developing commissions under the ministry in the North, it remained committed to delivering projects aimed at improving infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and economic development across Nigeria, despite budgetary constraints.

Weekly briefing

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced that the ministerial briefing will be held weekly, with two ministers addressing the public each time.

