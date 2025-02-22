The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has officially inaugurated the organising committee for the upcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival, set to take place from 1-5 April in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

During the inauguration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, encouraged committee members to work diligently to ensure a successful and seamless event.

He emphasised that the Niger Delta region has historically produced many outstanding individuals who have brought pride to the area.

“You have been carefully selected because of your expertise and knowledge in sports development and the organisation of large competitions. This committee is responsible for planning and executing a successful event. The Niger Delta region has produced numerous athletes who have made our country proud, but there has been a gap in the development of such talents for some time. The NDDC aims to fill this void,” he stated.

Representing the nine sports commissioners from the NDDC’s mandated states present at the inauguration, Daniel Igali, the Commissioner of Sports for Bayelsa State, expressed gratitude to the commission for organising this inaugural sports festival in the region.

“We commend the NDDC for this noble initiative. In the history of sports in Nigeria, we have never had a regional sports festival like this, which will elevate sports to an unprecedented level and provide an opportunity to develop our youth and reduce criminal activities in the region,” he remarked.

The Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo in 2025 is part of a series of events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the NDDC’s establishment.

NIGER DELTA SPORTS FESTIVAL MAIN ORGANISING COMMITTEE

1. Alabo Boma Iyaye Chairman, EDFA, NDDC

2. Itiako Ikpokpo, Co-Chairman, Project Consultant

3. Davies Okarevu, NDDC

4. Barr. Salami Okogie, NDDC

5. Barr. Victor Arenyeka, NDDC

6. ⁠Mrs.Seledi Thompson-Wakama, NDDC

7. Allwell Egwurugu, NDDC

8. ⁠Onome Obruthe, Dunamis Icon

9. Ono K. Akpe, Dunamis Icon

10. Enefiok Udo-Obong, Dunamis Icon

11. Dr Ochuko Igbigbisie, Dunamis Icon

12. Hon Fred Edoreh, Dunamis Icon

13 . Lady Rose Nsa Bassey, Host State, Akwa Ibom

14. M r Paul Bassey, Akwa Ibom State, Akwa Ibom

15. Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State

16. Barr Chris Green, Rivers State

17. Hon Obinna Onyeocha, Imo State

18. Mrs Agnes Atsu, Cross River State

19. Hon Nwaobilor Ananaba, Abia State

20. Hon Onoriode Oborevwori, Delta State

21. Hon Desmond Enabulele, Edo State

22. Mrs Titi Adeyemi, Ondo State

HEADS OF LOCAL ORGANISING SUB COMMITTEES

1 . Technical, Mr. Enefiok Udo-Ubong

2 . Accommodation, Engr Evong Moduck Evong

3 . Transportation, Mr Isreal Ummerri

4 . Medical Services, Dr George Uzonwanne

5 . Security Services, Mr Edgar Okpozo

6 . Facilities/Equipment, Mr. Kufre Etukudo

7 . Protocol Services, Chinyere Clara Braide

8 . Catering Services, Mrs Inyang Etim Udoh

9 . Cultural Expo, Mr Richard Mofe Damijo

10. Media/Publicity, Mr. Harrison Iwuala Harrison

11. Scouting and Mentorship Programmes, Mr. Godwin Enakhena

12. Secretariat Services, Dr. Eyibrayila Ladi Awofeso

