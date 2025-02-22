The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has officially inaugurated the organising committee for the upcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival, set to take place from 1-5 April in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
During the inauguration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, encouraged committee members to work diligently to ensure a successful and seamless event.
He emphasised that the Niger Delta region has historically produced many outstanding individuals who have brought pride to the area.
“You have been carefully selected because of your expertise and knowledge in sports development and the organisation of large competitions. This committee is responsible for planning and executing a successful event. The Niger Delta region has produced numerous athletes who have made our country proud, but there has been a gap in the development of such talents for some time. The NDDC aims to fill this void,” he stated.
|
Representing the nine sports commissioners from the NDDC’s mandated states present at the inauguration, Daniel Igali, the Commissioner of Sports for Bayelsa State, expressed gratitude to the commission for organising this inaugural sports festival in the region.
“We commend the NDDC for this noble initiative. In the history of sports in Nigeria, we have never had a regional sports festival like this, which will elevate sports to an unprecedented level and provide an opportunity to develop our youth and reduce criminal activities in the region,” he remarked.
The Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo in 2025 is part of a series of events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the NDDC’s establishment.
NIGER DELTA SPORTS FESTIVAL MAIN ORGANISING COMMITTEE
1. Alabo Boma Iyaye Chairman, EDFA, NDDC
2. Itiako Ikpokpo, Co-Chairman, Project Consultant
3. Davies Okarevu, NDDC
4. Barr. Salami Okogie, NDDC
5. Barr. Victor Arenyeka, NDDC
6. Mrs.Seledi Thompson-Wakama, NDDC
7. Allwell Egwurugu, NDDC
8. Onome Obruthe, Dunamis Icon
9. Ono K. Akpe, Dunamis Icon
10. Enefiok Udo-Obong, Dunamis Icon
11. Dr Ochuko Igbigbisie, Dunamis Icon
12. Hon Fred Edoreh, Dunamis Icon
13 . Lady Rose Nsa Bassey, Host State, Akwa Ibom
14. M r Paul Bassey, Akwa Ibom State, Akwa Ibom
15. Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State
16. Barr Chris Green, Rivers State
17. Hon Obinna Onyeocha, Imo State
18. Mrs Agnes Atsu, Cross River State
19. Hon Nwaobilor Ananaba, Abia State
20. Hon Onoriode Oborevwori, Delta State
21. Hon Desmond Enabulele, Edo State
22. Mrs Titi Adeyemi, Ondo State
READ ALSO: D’Tigers keep 2025 AfroBasket hopes alive with crucial win over Libya
HEADS OF LOCAL ORGANISING SUB COMMITTEES
1 . Technical, Mr. Enefiok Udo-Ubong
2 . Accommodation, Engr Evong Moduck Evong
3 . Transportation, Mr Isreal Ummerri
4 . Medical Services, Dr George Uzonwanne
5 . Security Services, Mr Edgar Okpozo
6 . Facilities/Equipment, Mr. Kufre Etukudo
7 . Protocol Services, Chinyere Clara Braide
8 . Catering Services, Mrs Inyang Etim Udoh
9 . Cultural Expo, Mr Richard Mofe Damijo
10. Media/Publicity, Mr. Harrison Iwuala Harrison
11. Scouting and Mentorship Programmes, Mr. Godwin Enakhena
12. Secretariat Services, Dr. Eyibrayila Ladi Awofeso
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999