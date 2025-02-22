The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The party’s National Secretary, Surajudeen Bashiru, announced this in a notice issued on Friday night in Abuja.
According to the notice, the National Caucus meeting will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat, located at 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.
|
These meetings, convened in accordance with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of the party’s Constitution, will address internal party matters and key national issues.
An authoritative source confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the meeting dates.
The NEC meeting will be attended by the NWC members led by the national Chairperson.
READ ALSO: IBB writes on Biafra, says ‘war situation isn’t like movies’
Other members of the NEC include the president and vice president, senate president and deputy senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives and deputy, governors and deputy governors of states controlled by the party, majority and minority leaders, whips and deputies of both chambers of the National Assembly.
Two senators from each geopolitical zones and three members of the House of Representatives from each geopolitical zones will also attend.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999