The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The party’s National Secretary, Surajudeen Bashiru, announced this in a notice issued on Friday night in Abuja.

According to the notice, the National Caucus meeting will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat, located at 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

These meetings, convened in accordance with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of the party’s Constitution, will address internal party matters and key national issues.

An authoritative source confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the meeting dates.

The NEC meeting will be attended by the NWC members led by the national Chairperson.

Other members of the NEC include the president and vice president, senate president and deputy senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives and deputy, governors and deputy governors of states controlled by the party, majority and minority leaders, whips and deputies of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Two senators from each geopolitical zones and three members of the House of Representatives from each geopolitical zones will also attend.

(NAN)

