The controversy surrounding Nigerian radio personality Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel and The Honest Bunch’ podcast took a new turn on Friday, signalling that the saga is far from over.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the podcast faced criticism after reality star Aderombi ‘Deeone’ Martin alleged on the show that social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse was gay.

In response, VDM shifted his focus from Deeone to Nedu, revealing private conversations and making allegations about Nedu’s alleged past relationships with specific women.

As the controversy grew, Nedu stepped down from the podcast. However, six days later, he refuted claims that he had been fired during a press conference.

Mr Supranational Nigeria

Following Nedu’s resignation, Ugochukwu Nwokolo, the current Mr Supranational Nigeria, accused him of manipulation while appearing on the podcast.

The Mr Supranational Nigeria pageant, organised by the Silverbird Group, selects a winner to represent Nigeria at the international Mister Supranational competition.

In October 2024, Mr Nwokolo was crowned Mr Supranational Nigeria, making history as the country’s first-ever representative.

He’ll represent Nigeria at the 2025 Mister Supranational competition and the ninth edition of the pageant, scheduled for 28 June in Malopolska, Poland.

The eighth edition, held in Nowy Sącz, Lesser Poland, was won by Fezile Mkhize of South Africa. South Africa became the first African nation to win and the first black winner of the title.

In January, this newspaper gathered that Mr Nwokolo was featured on the show, where he stated that poor girls turned him on, adding that the poorer a girl was, the more attracted he was to her.

His comments sparked widespread backlash. Defending himself during a conversation with YouTuber Lucky Udu, he alleged that Nedu and the podcast’s organisers coerced him into making the controversial remarks.

According to Mr Nwokolo, Nedu informed him that he would need to pay N5 million for his appearance and follow specific instructions to ensure virality.

He further claimed that he was pressured into making controversial statements and was forced to mention specific public figures, including VDM.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Thursday, the podcast organisers clarified that Mr Nwokolo’s remarks were entirely his own and that he wasn’t coerced.

The podcast’s organisers described Mr Nwokolo as lacking integrity and dignity, questioning how he could represent Nigeria at the international Mister Supranational competition.

They also called on the Silverbird Group, who doubled as Mr World Nigeria’s organiser, to investigate Mr Nwokolo’s character.

Silverbird Group

Silverbird, in a statement on Thursday, responded to the allegations against Mr Nwokolo, assuring the podcast organisers and Nigerians of a thorough investigation.

Silverbird reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and excellence in its pageant system.

“We want to assure the public that we are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent discussions involving Ugochukwu Nwokolo. Our team gathers evidence and reviews all available information to understand what happened. Updates on this investigation will be shared accordingly.

“As an internationally recognised brand, Silverbird Group remains committed to empowering young men and women with leadership, community impact, and global representation opportunities”, Silverbird added.

Expression

Furthermore, Silverbird reaffirmed its respect for individual freedom of expression and encouraged responsible journalism and fact-based discourse to maintain fairness and accuracy in public narratives.

“We stand firmly against any misrepresentation of our organisation, our processes, or our winners.

“The Mr Supranational Nigeria competition follows a rigorous, independent, and merit-based selection process, judged by a diverse panel of industry professionals. Our organisation stands by the credibility of this process and the values we uphold”, said Silverbird.

They urged the public to focus on the positive impacts of the pageants rather than their drawbacks.

“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our fans, sponsors, and global partners, whose contributions are invaluable to the success of Mr World Nigeria and Mr Supranational Nigeria.

“We encourage the public to focus on the positive impact, opportunities, and global recognition these pageants provide for young men in Nigeria.”

