The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says it has received a report of an oil spill incident at Obololi, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the leak from the 16-inch Nun River-Kolo Creek pipeline discharged a yet-to-ascertained volume of crude into the River Nun, impacting adjourning areas around Obololi.

A statement signed by Chukwuemeka Woke, the director-general of NOSDRA, and made available to NAN on Thursday in Yenagoa stated that the incident is being investigated.

Mr Woke explained that the agency got a report of the incident on Monday and convened a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the incident site to ascertain the cause of the spill.

“The JIV was led by NOSDRA, and the investigating team comprised relevant stakeholders, including SPDC (the operator). The Bayelsa Ministry of Environment and the community to establish the indices around the incident.

“The JIV is to recommend necessary regulatory compliance actions to mitigate the spill’s impact.

“The cause of the spill is unknown because the suspected leak point/pipeline is submerged in water, implying that the JIV is inconclusive. SPDC is preparing a coffer dam to get access to the spill point,” NOSDRA stated.

The spills agency said that the spill area has been contained while temporary storage tanks are in transit and that the recovery of spilled crude will commence on Friday.

NOSDRA said it is actively monitoring the ongoing response and will continue to evaluate the situation to ensure that appropriate response actions are deployed.

Meanwhile, Target Segibo, the chairperson of Southern Ijaw LGA, who had earlier visited the impacted communities, pledged to provide alternative water source following the pollution of the Nun River which the people depended on.

Officials of SPDC who promised to respond to the incident have yet to do so.

(NAN)

