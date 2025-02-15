The sacked Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has made a move to take back his seat through the court.

In a suit filed against the Assembly and the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, the embattled lawmaker contested the legality of his removal, insisting that due process was not followed.

Mr Obasa’s legal team, led by Afolabi Fashanu, filed a motion dated 12 February 2025, seeking an accelerated hearing of the suit.

In the suit, Mr Obasa claimed that the removal process, executed while he was out of the country and when the assembly was in recess, was unlawful.

The lawmaker’s application is based on nine key points, including the interpretation of specific sections of the Nigerian constitution and the Lagos State House of Assembly’s Rules and Standing Orders.

“This action challenges the constitutionality of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without the Speaker reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.

“Public interest requires the case to be heard and determined speedily and expeditiously so that legislative activities in the state are not stalled.

“The legality of the continued sitting of the 1st defendant under the present leadership in violation of the aforementioned laws and rules calls for an urgent determination.

“This Honourable Court is imbued with inherent powers to grant accelerated hearing and abridgment of time,” the motion states.

Mr Obasa was out of the country when he was removed from office on 13 January, by a two-third majority of lawmakers for allegations of financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and lack of transparency.

Upon his return, his supporters organised a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja, where he declared that he remains the rightful speaker.

“I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me in the proper way,” he said.

However, the lawmakers maintained that Mrs Meranda is the speaker and Mr Obasa’s removal from office is in line with Section 92(2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority vote for removal.

