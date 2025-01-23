The Police Command in Adamawa is to appeal against the judgement of a Yola High Court directing it to release a defendant in a kidnap case and pay him N5 million as damages for wrongful detention.
The development was made known in Yola on Thursday in a statement by the command spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje.
Mr Nguroje said the command is not satisfied with the judgment delivered on Wednesday, 22 January, in favour of the defendant, Hammadu Musa.
“The command wishes to state categorically that the said defendant was arrested by vigilante members for alleged kidnapping and handed over to the police.
|
“He was, thereafter, investigated and having established a prima facie case against him, the police charged him to court.
“The casefile was duplicated and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, state ministry of justice for legal advice and takeover of prosecution accordingly.”
According to him, the command operates within the context of law with respect to Rule of Law dictates, charging the defendant (suspect) to Court.
READ ALSO: Police confirm killing of Celestial prophet during church service in Ogun
He insisted that police did not wrongfully detain the defendant in its detention facility as portrayed that would warrant breach of his fundamental human rights.
“It was the court that remanded the defendant at the Correctional Service Facility here in Yola for the period of the case at hand.
“The Command therefore assures members of the public that in synergy with the Ministry of Justice, will appeal against the decision of the State High Court, Yola”.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999